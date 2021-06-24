House panel calls FB, Google, min officials to discuss online safety of women

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has called representatives of Google, Facebook, and the Union electronics and information ministry separately to discuss the protection of citizen rights and prevention of the misuse of social media with a special emphasis on women’s safety.

The meeting with Google and Facebook has been scheduled for June 29. The ministry officials will meet the Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor-led panel on July 7.

The agenda of the June 29 meeting uploaded on the Lok Sabha website said it has been scheduled to hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on “the subject ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space”.

Also Read | HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter

On June 18, the panel met Twitter representatives over its “lack of compliance with the new intermediary guidelines”. The panel inquired about the application of Twitter’s policy with reference to the use of the manipulated media tag on posts by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting lasted for nearly two hours and was followed by a session with officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology. The ministry officials informed the panel that Twitter was not in compliance with the new rules.