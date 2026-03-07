House to take up no-confidence motion against Birla on Monday

The second half of the Budget session will resume on Monday, with the Lok Sabha set to take up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla as the key item on the agenda. Officials aware of the developments said Speaker Om Birla, who stopped presiding over the House after the motion was moved against him on February 10. (@ombirlakota X)

The agenda circulated on the House portal lists the debate on the resolution as the main business for Monday.

The motion will be moved by three Congress lawmakers — Md Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Mallu Ravi.

“That this House, having taken into consideration the conduct of the Speaker of the House as regards disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition leaders to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition, suspending Opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs, feels he has ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House; that in his partisan attitude he disregards the rights of Members of the House and makes pronouncements and gives rulings calculated to affect and undermine such rights; that he openly espouses the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters,” the resolution said.

“...that all these acts constitute a serious danger to the proper functioning of this House and ventilating effectively the felt concerns and grievances of the people, and therefore resolves that he be removed from his Office,” it added.

Officials aware of the developments said Birla, who stopped presiding over the House after the motion was moved against him on February 10, will not sit in the Speaker’s chair during the debate.

The Speaker is expected to take a seat allotted for a minister and may listen to the proceedings. “If there is a voting on the resolution, Birla is unlikely to participate in it,” said another official.

According to Lok Sabha rules, MPs speaking on the resolution will get 15 minutes each and are required to confine their remarks to the allegations mentioned in the notice.

No Trinamool Congress MP signed the notice against the Speaker and the party is unlikely to support the resolution in the House.

Lok Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also did not sign the notice, and it remains unclear whether he will take part in the debate.