Houses, shops damaged due to landslide in Mussoorie, MeT issues orange warning for three districts

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 19:42 IST

With heavy rainfall across the state, landslides and increase in water level of rivers have been reported from many areas in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours.

In Mussoorie, a makeshift residential dwelling and two temporary shops got damaged completely due a landslide that was triggered by overnight rains near Tehri bus stand. One whole sidewall of the dwelling caved and all stocks of the shops were buried under debris.

Kavita, a slum dweller who lost her home due to the landslide said, “We have been living here since the past fifty years and have not seen such landslide earlier”.

Officials from district administration rushed to the spot and helped those affected and shifted them to safer places.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday afternoon predicted that heavy rainfall with intense spells is likely to occur at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand on Friday.

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Friday urging district administrations to be prepared. It has further issued a yellow warning watch of heavy rainfall in different districts across the state from August 1-3.

The water level of Ganga was flowing just near the warning level of 293 metre in Haridwar on Wednesday evening. As precautionary measure district administration cautioned villagers and slum-dwellers residing nearby Ganga river, directing them not to go near the river bed for the next 24 hours.

As per Central Water Commission observatory at Neel Dhara at 5:30 pm the water level of Ganga reached 292.90 metre -which is just below the warning level (293 metre).