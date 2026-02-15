How a '7-hour sleepless' train ride in India became memorable experience for Canadian tourists

In a now-viral Instagram video, Kim Greenwood recounted how she mistakenly booked tickets in the sleeper class while travelling from Jalgaon Junction to Chandrapura, assuming it would guarantee better rest for her and her companion. Instead, they found themselves at the heart of a bustling, communal space that redefined their idea of travel.

What was supposed to be a peaceful overnight train ride through India became an unforgettable cultural encounter for two Canadian travellers. A small booking mistake cost them several hours of sleep, but it rewarded them with an evening full of laughter, shared meals and warm interactions inside a bustling train compartment.

“One of us, me, booked an early train from Jalgaon Junction to Chandrapura in a sleeping car class, thinking we would get more sleep. Seemed logical. However, one should read more about the multiple ticket classes available on the trains in India. The sleeper seat is in 3rd class on some of the trains,” said Greenwood.

Also read| Indian expat shares reality of Dubai life 2 years after moving: ‘Rents would eat your salary alive’

She soon realised that in India’s sleeper class, while a berth may be reserved, the atmosphere is anything but private. Their small cabin gradually filled with curious children who were fascinated by the foreign visitors. In the video, a group of youngsters can be seen peeking over at Greenwood’s travelling partner as he tried to nap on the middle berth.

Rather than pushing the children away, the Canadians embraced the moment. Games began, conversations flowed and the compartment quickly turned into what Greenwood described as a shared family space.

“I was so impressed, amazed and all of the great feelings one can have while watching a community work together and coexist as one large family unit. The people who assembled on our bunk were from disparate families,” she wrote.

Food was exchanged generously during station halts and by vendors walking through the train. “Some bought food for us to try through train windows at stops, the passing by food salespeople on the train and some that their mother made. The kids loved the attraction of Canadian tourists, but watching the relationships and the level of cooperation between the locals is something that everyone should aspire to.”

Though the pair did not manage to sleep at all, Greenwood insisted the experience was priceless. “A 7-hour sleepless train ride, but wouldn’t change a thing.”

One user applauded the travellers for embracing the chaos instead of complaining. “I really hope you enjoyed that train ride. They truly are core memories for us when we were growing up. I love how sporty you are about all this. Most ppl would get pissed on losing sleep. Kudos to your traveller mindset, putting such a lovely, fun twist on things ”

Another offered advice for navigating sleeper class during daytime travel. “Yeah, it’s expected people wanna sit and travel during day time - so lower AND middle berth occupant can’t sleep then. But, here’s a tip - if the upper berth is empty, you can talk to who it’s reserved for and crash there with no hesitation. Nobody really objects to that.”

A user pointed out that such shared experiences are unique to rail travel. “There is a reason people will have more stories while on train journeys, and not flights or bus. The way all people around you become one big family and share their stories, experiences, laughs, sorrow, food is just amazing. There are few exceptions though as well. Hoping you have more beautiful experiences all over the world.”