Lakhs in bag, a bike taxi, and a fake stabbing: The Delhi ‘robbery’ that wasn't

A rather simple plan by a private firm employee to stage a robbery and make a quick ₹13 lakh in Delhi fell flat as the police cracked the case within 10 hours. His friend, who played the ‘robber’, and he have both been arrested. The fake robbery was staged in the western part of the city, with the case being reported at the Moti Nagar PS.(Hindustan Times File)

Subhash Chand, 22, works as an accountant at a trading company and manages banking work for them. On July 3, he had gone to a bank in West Delhi to withdraw money for his employers. His plan, with his friend Vijaypal, 24, was to claim that he was robbed.

He called the Moti Nagar police station that morning to say he had been robbed by six men who waylaid him on three bikes on a flyover. He said he was stabbed too.

When police assessed the CCTV footage of the area, they could not any related movement. His injuries, too, appeared superficial, inconsistent with his claims of being stabbed by a knife, police told news agency ANI. After sustained interrogation, Chand broke down and confessed that he faked it all, police said.

Where did the money go?

As per plan, Subhash Chand had handed over the money in a bag to Vijaypal at the Rajouri Garden metro station, and was to collect it later.

Police found that Vijaypal had taken the bag with him as he took a bike taxi to Dhaula Kuan within Delhi first, and from there he took a bus to his village in Haryana.

The police immediately sent a team to Bayal village in Haryana's Mahendergarh district, where the money was recovered from Vijaypal, the agency report said.

Another quick action

In a part of a separate operation, the crime branch of Delhi Police arrested two men, who were allegedly involved in the murder of gangster and history-sheeter Manjeet Mahal's nephew Deepak, following an encounter in Shahbad Dairy area late Thursday night.

The two accused, Vijay and Somveer, were on the run. They were shot in their legs during the encounter as they tried to flee after a confrontation. They were arrested and shifted to a hospital for treatment.