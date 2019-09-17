‘How can Farooq be treated as threat?’, asks Anantnag MP

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:55 IST

National Conference leader and MP from Anantnag constituency, Hasnain Masoodi, is one of the few leaders of Jammu and Kashmir who have not been put under preventive detention after the revocation of special status to J&K on August 5. In an interview with Mir Ehsan, Masoodi says detention of NC president Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is quite unbelievable. Edited excerpts:

Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the PSA. Your reaction.

PSA is slapped against the one who can be [a] threat to security of state and public order. When we heard that PSA has been slapped against Farooq Abdullah, you can just imagine the condition here... Dr Farooq became CM of the state thrice. He was a union minister and he is a Parliament member ... How can he be treated as a threat to security of the state or public order? I just fail to believe what can be the grounds for his detention. On August 4, there was panic in the state because of deployment [of troops] and other steps; there was an all-party meeting. When all-party meeting ended, he concluded with an appeal to people to maintain peace. Even since he has been detained he has maintained the same position.

How many NC leaders are currently placed under detention?

There are about two dozen leaders from Srinagar alone who are under detention...and [I] don’t know about other parts of the state as we don’t have any communication with our leaders and members.

How strong is the case as you are one of the petitioners in SC against Article 370 revocation?

In legal jargon, we say it’s a rock solid case. Having regard to the fact the SC has decided to refer it to a 5-member bench, it tells you that there is merit in the case.

What is party planning now?

That is for the party leadership to decide ... Our party never met after this. President, vice-president, general secretary and others are also under detention.

After all this, do you regret joining politics?

No, I am a strong believer in the Almighty. We say God is the best planner. I feel I was chosen to play whatever little role I can...

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 00:55 IST