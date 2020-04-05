How Delhi answered PM Modi’s call to fight ‘coronavirus darkness’

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:01 IST

Delhiites on Sunday night responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to turn off lights and light candles or diyas at 9 pm for nine minutes to collectively fight the Covid-19 health crisis.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, residents of the national capital and adjoining areas started appearing on balconies and terraces with their mobile phones and candles. Street lights too were turned off and small specks of light started appearing from every house in almost all localities. Much before the designated time of 9 pm, people switched off lights at their residences and began lighting lamps, earthen diyas and candles.

Fireworks, a few claps, crackers and whistles were also heard.

In South Delhi, at some places, devotional songs, mantras, shlokas and the national anthem were also played on mobile phones from terraces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Friday, had asked the people of the country to use the light of lamps or candles to “challenge the darkness of coronavirus”. He had urged people to switch off the lights in their homes and light lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5, to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exercise was a ‘voluntary’ one with no pressure on people to follow the call given by the PM, but it evoked overwhelming response from people in the national capital.

In a video message of over 11 minutes on Friday, the PM had also asked people to maintain the “lakshman rekha” of social distancing by staying indoors and not gathering together in groups during the exercise of showing solidarity.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi on Sunday climbed to 503 with 58 fresh cases, according to Delhi government officials.