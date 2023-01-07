How Delhi, Bengaluru cops arrested Shankar Mishra who 'peed' on Air India woman flyer

It wasn't an easy task for the Delhi and Bengaluru Police teams to arrest Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai resident, who allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman passenger on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Deputy commissioner of police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress. "

News agency PTI, citing police sources, reported that the Delhi and Bengaluru police teams had earlier gone to Marathalli area in Bengaluru but drew a blank.

Later, they got a piece of information that he was staying in an apartment in Sanjay Nagar. Mishra was picked up from there around 3.30am on Saturday.

Mishra had fled in a red SUV from his Bengaluru residence on Wednesday after he learnt that FIR was registered by IGI Airport Police.

The Bengaluru Police confirmed that it assisted the Delhi Police in picking Mishra up.

The accused, who held a top post in the US financial services company Wells Fargo until he was fired on Friday, had been holed up in Bengaluru ever since a lookout circular was issued on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR on the shocking incident based on a complaint by Air India.

The police registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Friday issued summons to six-eight crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight, in the urination incident.

