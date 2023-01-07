Exclusive: Image of SUV used by Shankar Mishra to escape after learning of FIR

A picture of the red SUV in which the Air India 'urination' case accused allegedly fled his Bengaluru residence has been exclusively accessed by Hindustan Times. Shankar Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday, days after he was accused of urinating on a woman – his co-passenger on an Air India from New York to Delhi.

Shankar reportedly fled to his sister's place after he learned that an FIR had been filed against him. He has now been brought to Delhi, officials said. A lookout notice was earlier issued by the Delhi Police after filing a case of sexual harassment and obscenity against him.

Deputy commissioner of police (Indira Gandhi International Airport) Ravi Singh said that Mishra has been arrested and further investigation in the case is on.

Exclusive Pic with @htTweets: The red #Jeep #SUV in which #ShankarMishra, alleged accused in Air India urination case, fled from his Bengaluru residence on Wednesday, after he learnt that FIR was registered by #IGIAirport police, say @DelhiPolice officers pic.twitter.com/Ka4aIqPa1Y — Karn Pratap Singh (@KarnHT) January 7, 2023

The arrest came a day after Mishra was terminated by Wells Fargo, a California-headquartered multinational financial services company, he was working with. “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo”, the company had said in a statement.

On Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airlines to file a complaint anytime a passenger is found unruly on board, and warned them of strict action if found not complying with the regulations on flight safety.

“Head of operations are hereby advised to sensitise pilots, cabin crew and director-in-flight services of their respective airlines on the topic of handling of unruly passenger through appropriate means under intimation to DGCA… Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations will be dealt with strictly and invite enforcement action”, the aviation regulator said in its advisory.

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. An FIR was registered against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON