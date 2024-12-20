Menu Explore
How Delhi police caught rape accused from Gujarat after a 1,500-km chase

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 08:11 AM IST

“Under the pretext of trust, he administered an intoxicating substance and committed sexual assault while capturing explicit videos,” Delhi police said,

The Delhi Crime Branch arrested a 25-year-old man accused of rape from Surat in Gujarat after an extensive 1,500-km chase.

The police have also recovered a mobile phone containing explicit videos and photos used for blackmail.(File Photo)
The police have also recovered a mobile phone containing explicit videos and photos used for blackmail.(File Photo)

According to the Delhi police, Kuldeep had been absconding since the registration of the case and had even prompted the initiation of a proclamation process against him. However, on December 16, actionable intelligence revealed his hiding location in Jai Ambey Nagar, Surat leading to his eventual arrest.

The case revolves around the accused's befriending of the complainant, an employee in Bagwan Pura, while they worked together. Under the guise of trust, Kuldeep allegedly administered an intoxicating substance, committed sexual assault, and captured explicit photos and videos. These recordings were then used to blackmail the victim, coercing her into further physical relations.

"The complainant, an employee in Bagwan Pura, had been befriended by the accused while working together. Under the pretext of trust, he administered an intoxicating substance and committed sexual assault while capturing explicit photos and videos. He used these recordings to blackmail the victim, coercing her into further physical relations. The victim courageously reported the matter, leading to the registration of the case at PS SP Badli," Delhi police said in a statement.

Kuldeep, a resident of Bawana, Delhi, hails from District Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. He has been living in Delhi for 5-6 years and is currently employed as a welder in a local factory, officials said. The police have also recovered a mobile phone containing explicit videos and photos used for blackmail and sextortion.

Delhi shocker

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested three individuals for allegedly gang-raping a 34-year-old mentally ill woman. The accused, who did not know each other prior to the incident, targeted the victim solely because of her visible mental disability, according to the police.

The three accused have been identified as Prabhu Mahto, a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver; Pramod Kumar, also known as Babu, a 32-year-old employee at a scrap dealer's shop; and Mohammed Shamsul, alias Raju, a 29-year-old beggar who suffers from polio.

The victim was found walking near Sarai Kale Khan on October 11, bleeding and partially clothed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed the arrests, which occurred weeks after the incident.

Follow Us On