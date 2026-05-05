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How election results in states will change Rajya Sabha math

The BJP will gain one seat to reach 114 while the DMK will be reduced to seven seats in the Rajya Sabha from the current eight.

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Starting next year, the Rajya Sabha will undergo a reshuffle in 15 seats as a result of the impact of the latest round of assembly elections. Biennial elections are due in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two years while West Bengal has no Rajya Sabha polls due before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections; between 2029 and 2032, all 16 Raya Sabha seats in the state will be up for re-election. TMC, which lost the West Bengal polls, will not lose any seats till 2029 as there are no vacancies from the system.

Chennai: TVK supporters celebrate as the party chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, leads in vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.(PTI)

In the next two years, the Congress’s Rajya Sabha tally can go up from the current 29 to 32 seats. The BJP will gain one seat to reach 114 while the DMK will be reduced to seven seats in the Rajya Sabha from the current eight. Vijay’s TVK can enter the Rajya Sabha with three seats and AIADMK’s tally will decrease to five from the current six.

The Congress-led UDF is set to win all six seats—three each in 2027 and 2028— that will go to biennial polls in Kerala. A party needs a minimum of 36 votes to win a seat.

The LDF has 35 MLAs. It would be a major boost for the Congress and a net gain of four seats from the state.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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