How Hindus, Muslims guarded famous Dhakeshwari temple after Sheikh Hasina's ouster

The ancient Sree Sree Dhakeshwari National Temple in old Dhaka stood as a symbol of religious harmony and communal unity during the political turmoil in Bangladesh that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, according to a PTI report. Dhaka: Visitors at the Dhakeshwari National Temple enter a gateway on the premises of the shrine at Old Dhaka area, in Dhaka, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.(PTI)

According to Ashim Maitro, a 53-year-old priest who has served at the temple for 15 years, members of the local community, including Hindus, Muslims, and others, came together to protect the shrine as the anti-government protests reached their peak on August 5.

"I was not feeling afraid for myself but just concerned about the safety of our old temple and idols of deities here. The temple committee members were also present and we closed the doors and the main gate," PTI quoted the priest as saying.

Read: Bangladesh arrests retired Supreme Court judge

When Prime Minister Hasina left the country, "no visitor was here", he said, adding there was "no police force" either at that time as everything was in disarray amid political chaos.

"Members of the local communities helped. Muslims, Hindus and others came to stand guard outside the temple so that no harm comes to the temple," the priest said and expressed relief. "Nothing untoward has happened here from that day till today," he said.

Even during the height of the unrest, the temple's daily rituals continued uninterrupted. The evening aarti, a prayer ceremony, was performed as usual at 7 pm, just 30 minutes after the Maghrib prayer at nearby mosques, according to the priest.

Read: Border tense as Bangladesh guards stop India from building fence

Maitro and the temple committee ensured that the 'bhog,' a ritual offering, was presented every day according to tradition.

The political transition in Bangladesh saw Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus being sworn in as the Chief Adviser of an interim government on August 8. Yunus visited the Dhakeswari Temple shortly after, reaching out to the Hindu community in the wake of attacks on minority communities during the unrest. Clad in his signature kurta-pyjama, Yunus spent time with community members, offering assurances of protection and support.

"Yes, I was there when he visited the temple. They welcomed him (Yunus) with the beating of the 'dhak', and I and other priests brought him to pay respect to the deity. He spent about 20-25 minutes here," Maitro recalled.

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus with Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI)

Read: Bangladesh’s Yunus proposes high-level collaboration on floods with India

In the aftermath of the political chaos, the situation at the temple has gradually returned to normal.

"After the formation of the interim government, slowly police personnel have been deployed at the temple premises and now their number has grown strong,” he said, adding "police is now here day and night".

Attack on Hindu minorities

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to community leaders in Dhaka.

With PTI inputs