 Bangladesh arrests retired Supreme Court judge
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bangladesh arrests retired Supreme Court judge

ByAriful Islam Mithu
Aug 24, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Retired judge Manik came into limelight after he took part in a TV talk show and took then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s side during the student protests

Dhaka: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained retired Supreme Court judge AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik while he was attempting to flee to India through Sylhet border, a BGB official confirmed on Thursday.

Police use tear gas to disperse student protestors in Bogura, Bangladesh on August 4. (AFP)
Police use tear gas to disperse student protestors in Bogura, Bangladesh on August 4. (AFP)

BGB public relations officer Shariful Islam confirmed the arrest of retired judge Manik in a short message.

“Former Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik detained at the border by BGB while he was about to flee to India,” the message sent by BGB reads.

Justice Manik came into limelight after he took part in a TV talk show and took then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s side who had criticised the students of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement terming them as “Razakars”.

In Bangladesh, “Razakars” were one of the militias associated with large-scale atrocities committed during the Bangladesh Liberation War, also known as the Bangladesh War of Independence in 1971.

Manik was also seen picking a quarrel with a woman TV talk show host in a private TV channel amid the student protest for quota reforms.

News / World News / Bangladesh arrests retired Supreme Court judge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
