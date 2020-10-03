How India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 100,000 mark

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:18 IST

As Covid-19 continues to wreak unprecedented havoc in the world, India’s death toll surpassed the 100,000-mark on Friday. The grim milestone comes as the daily number of infections has started declining in the country after registering over 90 thousand cases for days.

From the day the first batch of cases was reported in the country, India took seven months to cross 100,000. The death toll in the country is now at 100,842.

On March 12, the first death due to Covid-19 was reported in Karnataka and 127 days later on July 16, there were 25,000 deaths in the country.

On August 15, India crossed the 50,000-mark — only 30 days later. The death toll crossed the 75,000-mark in another 25 days on September 9, with the latest 25,000 fatalities coming in just 23 days.

On average, 1,065 people have died every day over the past week in the country and the majority of the deaths have been reported from three states-- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. These three states have reported 56% of the total deaths in the country.

With 37, 480 deaths as of Friday, Maharashtra has accounted for 37% of all fatalities in the country. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 9,653 deaths and Karnataka with 9,119 people killed.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally has mounted to 6,473,544. While the number of recoveries crossed 5.4 million-mark on Saturday as 75,628 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.