How ‘Janata Party’ boss's forged Rajya Sabha bypoll papers sparked Punjab vs Chandigarh Police clash

Chandigarh earlier this week witnessed high drama as Punjab and Chandigarh police came face-to-face over the custody of Navneet Chaturvedi, a Rajasthan resident accused of forging signatures of 10 AAP MLAs on Rajya Sabha bypoll nomination papers. Janata Party president and forgery accused Navneet Chaturvedi. (File photo)

A minor scuffle reportedly broke out near Sukhna Lake on Tuesday when Punjab Police attempted to arrest Navneet Chaturvedi, who claims to be the president of the Janata Party (India) and was under protection by Chandigarh Police following his claim of fear of abduction.

Court intervenes in custody dispute On Wednesday, a Rupnagar court intervened after the Chandigarh Police allegedly prevented Punjab cops from executing an arrest warrant. The court directed SHO Narinder Patiyal to explain why Navneet Chaturvedi had been kept in custody since Tuesday evening and had not cooperated with Rupnagar police. It also ordered the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police to countersign the explanation within four days.

Addressing the media, Punjab state counsel Ferry Sofat said their police moved the court in Rupnagar after Chandigarh Police did not cooperate in executing an arrest warrant issued against Chaturvedi on Tuesday.

“It was the duty of the Chandigarh police to assist the Rupnagar police in executing the arrest warrant, but they did not comply with it,” said Sofat.

On Rupnagar police's plea, a chief judicial magistrate court on Wednesday issued directions to the Chandigarh Police to assist in executing the arrest warrant against Chaturvedi.

The order said that it appears to the court that the SHO (Patiyal) failed to perform his duties, and instead of cooperating with the Rupnagar police, he created "hindrance" in the execution of warrant of arrest of the accused.

The court also said the Chandigarh Police was obligated to assist Rupnagar Police officers carrying an arrest warrant.