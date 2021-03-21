'How many sacrifices to save king?': Who said what on Param Bir Singh's letter implicating Anil Deshmukh

A letter allegedly written by Mumbai's former police commissioner Param Bir Singh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has opened a can of worms in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare incident. In the letter, Singh alleged that Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked assistant police inspector Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars and restaurants.

Waze has been arrested by NIA (National Investigation Agency) because of his alleged links with the Antilia security breach incident and the following death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose car was found parked near Ambani house carrying explosives and a threat letter. After Mumbai police's link to the incident came to the fore, Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of commissioner.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said he will file a defamation suit against Param Vir Singh for the "false allegations".

Congress must take a stand, says former MP Sanjay Nirupam

"If at all, whatever Parambir Singh is saying is truth, question should be asked from Hon Sharad Pawar ji because he is the architect of current Maharashtra Govt. Is it what the so-called third front is going to do finally? Congress must take a stand on this issue," he tweeted.

If at all, whatever Parambir Singh is saying is truth, question should be asked from Hon Sharad Pawar ji because he is the arcitect of current Maharashtra Govt. Is it what the so called third front is going to do finally ?

Congress must take a stand on this issue.#AnilDeshmukh — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) March 20, 2021

'Remove Anil Deshmukh': Devendra Fadnavis

"We demand the home minister's resignation. If he doesn't, then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must remove him. An impartial probe must be conducted. The letter also says the chief minister was informed about this earlier, so why didn't he act on it?" said Fadnavis.

We demand detailed investigation by CentralGovt agencies into the very serious allegations against Maharashtra HomeMinister.

If GoM disagrees,a Court monitored investigation be done.

Looking at the evidence placed in this letter,HM should immediately resign or CM should sack him. pic.twitter.com/vAaTW7Fzek — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 20, 2021





"To save the king?" tweets Amruta Fadnavis

Banker Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, said things will ho a long way now. "How many will have to be sacrificed to save the king?" Amruta tweeted.

File corruption offence: Former IPS officer PK Jain

"To my mind, an offence under the anti-corruption Act should be registered right away. Deshmukh has no right to continue in his position because if Param Bir Singh can be removed from his position for carrying out a fair probe, then I think by the same analogy the minister has no business to continue in his position," Jain said to news agency ANI

Damaging for Maharashtra's image: Raj Thackeray

"Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to the Chief Minister is explosive. This is so damaging for Maharashtra's image. Anil Deshmukh needs to submit his resignation immediately and a thorough investigation too needs to be made," he said in a tweet.

Mumbai’s former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s letter to the Chief Minister is explosive. This is so damaging for Maharashtra’s image.

The Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh needs to submit his resignation immediately and a thorough investigation too needs to be made. — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) March 20, 2021





Uddhav Thackeray has no right to remain in power: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawala said he will write a letter to Amit Shah urging the imposition of President's Rule in the state. "Sachin Waze and Shiv Sena's relationship also came to light. Now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has no right to remain in power. I will write a letter to Minister Amit Shah on Monday that President's rule should be imposed in Maharashtra as the law and order condition is deteriorating and the government has not been able to function as they were also unable to control coronavirus pandemic in the state," he told news agency ANI.

BJP's conspiracy: Sachin Sawant

In the noise of untruth, some words desperately try to tell you the truth.#UrgentPlease pic.twitter.com/Kn1ETFpmCz — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) March 20, 2021

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the letter appeared to be an afterthought. "HM had told a month ago that some officials were under pressure. BJP has conspired against the MVA govt by putting officials under pressure from agencies. This is evident from the fact that the BJP leaders get secret info so early and planned manner," he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON