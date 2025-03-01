How Prayagraj mela grounds look after Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj, once the stunning epicentre that hosted the grand Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is now in the process of returning to normalcy after a record footfall. A 15-day special cleanliness drive began at the Maha Kumbh Mela grounds/(HT)

On Friday, a 15-day special cleanliness drive began at the Maha Kumbh Mela grounds following the conclusion of the mega event on February 26, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

After the Maha Kumbh ended, chief minister Yogi Adityanath honoured sanitation workers for their service during the 45-day event and directed officials to ensure that the Mela grounds were cleaned.

Special officer Akanksha Rana is spearheading the cleanliness drive, in which 'Swachhata Mitras' and 'Ganga Sewa Doots' are actively participating to restore the sanctity of the site, the government said in a statement.

Over the next 15 days, the Sangam ghats, Mela ground roads, and permanent as well as temporary infrastructure will be cleaned, it said.

"Maha Kumbh, the world's largest human congregation, witnessed over 66 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

In keeping with Yogi Adityanath's commitment to a clean and divine Maha Kumbh, more than 15,000 sanitation workers and 2,000 Ganga Sewa Doots played a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness throughout the event, the statement said.

"To sustain this cleanliness even after the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister has emphasised the need for continued sanitation efforts in and around the Prayagraj region, ensuring that pilgrims visiting the place after the festival experience a clean and sacred environment," it added.

As many as 1.5 lakh temporary toilets installed for the Maha Kumbh will be dismantled and removed as part of the special drive.

All waste generated during the event is being systematically processed and disposed of at the Baswar plant in Naini, the statement added.

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is actively working to enhance greenery and sanitation in the city to maintain its aesthetic and environmental appeal, the statement said.