How temple thefts in Gujarat were planned using Google Maps and executed at night

What began as a temple burglary in Gujarat’s Kutch district has reportedly unravelled a calculated 'theft plan', with police alleging the accused used Google Maps to commit the crime. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the duo and recovered jewellery, cash and mobile phones from them. (PTI)

Police said on Sunday that they have arrested two men for allegedly carrying out thefts by using Google Maps to identify and target temples.

They arrested Panchabhai Koli from Gedi and Javed Ghanchi from Umaiya while they were allegedly on their way to Radhanpur to dispose of stolen jewellery. Acting on a tip-off, officers arrested the duo and recovered jewellery, cash and mobile phones from them, as per a report by India Today.

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The investigation began after a theft at Khodiyar Mata and Ramapir temples in Moti Hamirpar village, where jewellery worth ₹1,10,150 was stolen. Police said they cracked the case within days, leading them to the two accused, the report further mentioned.

How the thefts were carried out During interrogation, police found that Ghanchi used Google Maps to scan for temples located in remote areas. After identifying targets, the two would go to the temples at night and break open locks using a sharp iron tool typically used for cutting coconuts. They would then steal valuables and leave before being detected.

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Police said the arrests have helped them solve several thefts, including incidents reported at the Selari temple. Police are examining whether the duo was involved in more such cases.

Officials said they recovered 14 silver umbrellas, a silver-like metal snake, cash and mobile phones. The total value of seized property is estimated at around ₹10 lakh. In addition, ₹2,28,160 in cash was also recovered.

Police have registered three cases against Javed Ghanchi and two against Panchabhai Koli under various sections of the law. Further investigation into the matter is underway.