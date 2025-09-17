Want to generate your 3D image using Gemini's Nano Banana? Here's a step-by-step guide

If you are an avid Instagram user, chances are your feed is full of users experimenting with the the Nano Banana tool on the Gemini app. Alongside the viral red saree ‘80s look trend and the polaroid with your favourite celebrities, another craze sweeping social media is the 3D model figurine feature. Google Gemini posted these pictures on X under the Nano Banana 3D figurines trend. (X/@GeminiApp)

People are obsessing over seeing themselves turned into a 3D figurine, standing in front of a personal computer placed on a table. Curious to try the feature? Here's a step-by-step guide.