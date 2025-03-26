How to link your Aadhaar Card to your Voter ID: A step-by-step guide

Voters may soon only be allowed to opt out of linking their Aadhaar with their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or voter IDs if they explain the reasons for choosing so before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). For this, you first need your Voter ID card number, your Aadhaar card, and your registered mobile number or email ID.(File Photo)

This matter was discussed at a high-level meeting last week between senior officers of the Election Commission (EC) and representatives from the Home Ministry, Law Ministry, IT Ministry, and UIDAI, and is likely to be part of the amended Form 6B, according to an Indian Express report.

As a result, the following is all about how to link your Aadhaar to your Voter ID.

How to link Aadhaar to Voter ID

There are five different ways by which you can link your Voter ID with your Aadhaar, both online or offline options included.

For this, you first need your Voter ID card number, your Aadhaar card, and your registered mobile number or email ID.

The methods are as follows:

1) Via the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP)

Go to the NVSP's official website or the Voters' Service portal and register. If you are already registered, you can log in using an OTP.

Then scroll down to the 'Aadhaar collection' option and click on 'Fill Form 6B' to get your Aadhaar and Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC). You must have your EPIC number added to your profile. It is written on your Voter ID next to the bar code (above your photograph).

Enter your EPIC number and click on 'Verify & Fill Form,' select your preferred language, and click on 'Next' after filling all the sections of ‘Form 6B.’

2) Through your phone

It is possible to easily link the Aadhaar and Voter ID by simply making a phone call to the number, “1950” from your registered mobile number between 10 AM to 5 PM on weekdays.

A representative will then assist you in the linking process, for which, you have to provide them your Aadhaar number and EPIC number.

3) Via SMS

THis may be one of the simplest methods to link your Aadhaar and Voter ID. It can be done by sending an SMS to the numbers “166” or “51969” in the following format:

ECILINK< SPACE>

4) Via the Voter Helpline App

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also has a Voter Helpline App for both Android and iOS which can be used to link Aadhaar and Voter ID.

For this, you have to install the app. Then click on 'Explore,' and 'Log in,' press on 'Voter Registration,' select the 'Aadhaar Number Submission (Form 6B)' option and click on 'Let's Start.'

Afterwards, select 'Yes I Have Voter ID number' and press on 'Next.' Enter your Voter ID number (EPIC) and all the other required details before clicking on 'Proceed' and typing in your Aadhaar card number, authentication location, and registered mobile number.

After that, select 'Done,' review the details, and tap on 'Confirm' to finalize and submit 'Form 6B' for the voter card Aadhaar link process.

5) Offline

This can be done by locating the nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO) to your residence which can be done using the ECI website.

You have to then fill the application form for the voter card Aadhaar card link. The BLO will then run a verification process before linking both IDs.