How will you ensure quota in pvt unaided institutions, Cong asks government in Lok Sabha

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the government move to provide for quota in private higher educational institutions in its bill seeking 10 per cent reservation for poorer sections among general category aspirants, being currently debated in the Lok Sabha.

The bill states, “…the Constitution (one hundred and twenty four amendments) Bill 2019, provides for reservation for economically weaker section of the society in higher educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the state other than the minority educational institutions referred to in the article 30 of the constitutions.”

(Click here for live updates on debate on quoat bill in Lok Sabha)

Responding to this clause, Congress’s KV Thomas during the debate demanded to know how the government planned to ensure quota in private unaided institutions.

The discussion on the bill comes just a day after the Union Cabinet cleared the draft legislation. The bill has to be passed in each House by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting. After that, it will have to be passed by at least half of all state legislatures.

Social Justice Minister Gehlot told the Lok Sabha that the bill seeks to benefit people suffering due to ‘economic incapacity’.

“The economically weaker sections have largely remained excluded from attending higher educational institutions and employment on account of their financial incapacity,” the bill said.

People who have an annual income less than 8 lakh, own less than 5 acre farm land, have house smaller than 1,000 sq feet in a town or a 100 sq yard house in notified municipal area would qualify for the proposed quotas.

The bill that is expected to give the BJP a major talking point in the Hindi heartland in particular has already been criticised as an ‘election stunt’ by BSP chief and prominent Dalit leader Mayawati.

Experts say the bill could face a legal challenge. The Supreme Court has laid the bar for reservations at 50% — the current proposal will exceed the limit and thus could be legally challenged. The government could overcome this through the legislative route, and force other parties to make a choice.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 17:52 IST