Parliament winter session LIVE updates: AIUDF, TMC MPs protest Citizenship Amendment Bill

The last day of Lok Sabha’s winter session began on Tuesday amidst a raging debate on Rafale fighter jet deal and opposition to the citizenship amendment bill, besides reservation and triple talaq bills.

The lower house of Parliament was repeatedly adjourned on Monday following protests by Congress, SP and other parties over various issues.

It is set to take up the two-day trade union strike called by various workers unions across the country.

Follow the live updates here:

11.20 am IST Govt to set up 5 National Sports Centre for specially abled children Minister of social justice and empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot responds to questions on creating awareness and encouraging specially abled children to take part in games and sports activities. “Government has decided to set up 5 National Sports Centres for specially-abled children, that will have various special facilities,” he says.





11.10 am IST Issue of illegal fishing along Indian coasts raised MPs raise issue of illegal deep sea fishing along Indian coasts in Lok Sabha. Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Radha Mohan Singh responds.



