Parliament winter session LIVE updates: AIUDF, TMC MPs protest Citizenship Amendment Bill
Palriament session live: Lok Sabha’s last day of winter session begins amid opposition over Citizenship Amendment Bill by Trinamool and AIUDF MPs.
The last day of Lok Sabha’s winter session began on Tuesday amidst a raging debate on Rafale fighter jet deal and opposition to the citizenship amendment bill, besides reservation and triple talaq bills.
The lower house of Parliament was repeatedly adjourned on Monday following protests by Congress, SP and other parties over various issues.
It is set to take up the two-day trade union strike called by various workers unions across the country.
Govt to set up 5 National Sports Centre for specially abled children
Minister of social justice and empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot responds to questions on creating awareness and encouraging specially abled children to take part in games and sports activities. “Government has decided to set up 5 National Sports Centres for specially-abled children, that will have various special facilities,” he says.
Issue of illegal fishing along Indian coasts raised
MPs raise issue of illegal deep sea fishing along Indian coasts in Lok Sabha. Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Radha Mohan Singh responds.
MPs protest Citizenship Amendment Bill
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 in the Parliament premises.
Most northeastern parties including the allies of BJP, opposition Congress and Left parties have strongly opposed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, saying “the Bill is against the fundamental aspect of the Indian constitution”.