How world leaders reacted to India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan: ‘…right to self-defence’

Leaders from across the world have begun reacting to India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. President Donald Trump speaks before Steve Witkoff is sworn as special envoy during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

The precision operation, launched in response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, has drawn international attention, with several top officials expressing support for India's right to self-defence and urging restraint to prevent further escalation.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Wednesday voiced strong support for India’s right to self-defence, following the Indian strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Backing the operation, the Israeli envoy said that terrorists must realise there is no refuge from their “heinous crimes against the innocent.”

In a post on X, he wrote, “Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor.”

Reacting to India's precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan following last month's Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, US President Donald Trump said the United States had anticipated some action and expressed hope that “it ends very quickly.”

At a press conference, when asked about the strikes, Trump responded, “We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess we knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past.”

In a remark seemingly referring to India and Pakistan, he added, “They have been fighting for many many decades, and centuries when you think about it. Nah, I just hope it ends very quickly.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responding to India’s major counterterror operation targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan, said on Wednesday that he is closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan and urged both countries to work toward a peaceful resolution.

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”

His comments came just hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, a coordinated Indian Armed Forces strike targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including a key Jaish-e-Mohammed base in Bahawalpur, the group believed responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.