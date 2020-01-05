e-paper
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence

HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on campus. The violence prompted the university administration to call in the police.

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar about the law and order situation in the varsity’s campus.
The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar about the law and order situation in the varsity’s campus. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar about the law and order situation in the varsity’s campus after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and vandalized property there.

“The violence in #JNU is extremely worrying and unfortunate. I condemn the violence within the campus. I appeal to all students to maintain the dignity of the University and peace on campus,” Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

“We have sought an immediate report from the JNU registrar about the situation on campus. We have spoken to the vice chancellor and Delhi police officials to ensure that peace is maintained on the campus,” HRD ministry officials told news agency PTI.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on campus. The violence prompted the university administration to call in the police.

At least 18 people were injured and have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital. JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury and could be seen bleeding profusely in pictures and videos circulated on social media.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

