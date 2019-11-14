e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Haryana Cabinet expansion: Plum portfolios for JJP ministers

Some BJP ministers who are sworn in may serve as ministers without portfolio as the party brass decides on what portfolios to give them.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:39 IST
Hitender Rao
Hitender Rao
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaks during a press conference after a meeting as Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala looks on, at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaks during a press conference after a meeting as Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala looks on, at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.(HT file photo)
         

A day before the much-awaited induction of legislators in the Haryana council of ministers, governor Satyadeo Narain Arya allocated 11 plum ministerial portfolios to deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday as chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar strives to keep his ally in good humour.

Chautala, whose party formed a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the October 21 assembly elections produced a hung assembly, is expected to reallocate some of the portfolios to two other MLAs from the JJP camp who will be sworn in as minister on Thursday afternoon.

Some BJP ministers who are sworn in may serve as ministers without portfolio as the party brass decides on what portfolios to give them.

Chautala has been allocated excise and taxation, industry and commerce, revenue and disaster management, public works (building and roads), development and panchayats, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, labour and employment, civil aviation, archaeology and museums, rehabilitation and consolidation.

This effectively means that CM Khattar will have a limited choice of portfolios to allocate to members of his own party after they are sworn in on Thursday. Senior BJP leaders, including the likes of Anil Vij ,who is among the only two ministers re-elected in last month’s election, may be disappointed with the restricted choice they have in terms of portfolios.

Khattar can reallocate some of the departments he now controls, including finance, town and country planning,power, irrigation, urban local bodies, transport, agriculture, cooperation, parliamentary affairs, animal husbandry and dairying, education, health, medical education and research, public health engineering, tourism, technical education, skill development and industrial training, mines and geology, new and renewable energy, social justice and empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes, forests, environment, housing, women and child development, sports and youth affairs, information and public relations. jails, electronics and information technology.

Khattar is not expected to part with home, administration of justice, general administration (personnel and training) and Raj Bhavan affairs.

Both Khattar and Chautala were sworn in on October 27, three days after the assembly results. The BJP, as the single largest party with 40 MLAs, forged a coalition with the JJP, which has 10 legislators in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

.

tags
top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News