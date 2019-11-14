Haryana Cabinet expansion: Plum portfolios for JJP ministers

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:39 IST

A day before the much-awaited induction of legislators in the Haryana council of ministers, governor Satyadeo Narain Arya allocated 11 plum ministerial portfolios to deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday as chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar strives to keep his ally in good humour.

Chautala, whose party formed a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the October 21 assembly elections produced a hung assembly, is expected to reallocate some of the portfolios to two other MLAs from the JJP camp who will be sworn in as minister on Thursday afternoon.

Some BJP ministers who are sworn in may serve as ministers without portfolio as the party brass decides on what portfolios to give them.

Chautala has been allocated excise and taxation, industry and commerce, revenue and disaster management, public works (building and roads), development and panchayats, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, labour and employment, civil aviation, archaeology and museums, rehabilitation and consolidation.

This effectively means that CM Khattar will have a limited choice of portfolios to allocate to members of his own party after they are sworn in on Thursday. Senior BJP leaders, including the likes of Anil Vij ,who is among the only two ministers re-elected in last month’s election, may be disappointed with the restricted choice they have in terms of portfolios.

Khattar can reallocate some of the departments he now controls, including finance, town and country planning,power, irrigation, urban local bodies, transport, agriculture, cooperation, parliamentary affairs, animal husbandry and dairying, education, health, medical education and research, public health engineering, tourism, technical education, skill development and industrial training, mines and geology, new and renewable energy, social justice and empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes, forests, environment, housing, women and child development, sports and youth affairs, information and public relations. jails, electronics and information technology.

Khattar is not expected to part with home, administration of justice, general administration (personnel and training) and Raj Bhavan affairs.

Both Khattar and Chautala were sworn in on October 27, three days after the assembly results. The BJP, as the single largest party with 40 MLAs, forged a coalition with the JJP, which has 10 legislators in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

