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HT Evening Brief Sep 2: Ram temple trust appoints first CEO; BCCI to meet Gambhir for Indian men's team plan

Here's your 5-minute sprint through today's biggest stories: politics, India, world, entertainment and sports.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 17:51:14 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good evening. Here's your quick five-minute lap around today's top stories — politics, India, the world, and more.

Ram temple trust names first CEO; BCCI to meet Gambhir over India men’s team roadmap. (L-PTI)
Ram temple trust names first CEO; BCCI to meet Gambhir over India men’s team roadmap. (L-PTI)

Ram temple trust appoints Jeetendra Mishra as temple’s first CEO

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday named Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra as its first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple, from a shortlist of three candidates picked from 5,585 applications by a high-powered committee. Read more here

NCPI may form coalition with BJP in upcoming Bengal municipal polls, say leaders

Leaders of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) on Wednesday hinted at forming a coalition with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming municipal elections in West Bengal slated for later this year. Read more here

Trump's birthright citizenship crackdown: US may demand parents’ immigration proof for children’s passports

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The US State Department has proposed requiring parents to prove their own citizenship or immigration status when applying for passports for their children, Reuters reported, citing draft guidance reviewed. The proposal is part of President Donald Trump’s latest effort to restrict birthright citizenship and enforce an August 6 executive order targeting what his administration calls “birth tourism”. Read more here

Kangana Ranaut praises 50 crore hit Hanuman Ansh, calls it a satsang: ‘Skip your therapy and go watch it’

A 2 crore film, without any grand promotions or a big star in its cast, quietly released in theatres last month and has shaken up the box office. While Hanuman Ansh took a rather slow start at the box office, it has now emerged as a hit, thanks to positive word of mouth. The film was recently praised by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who urged audiences to skip therapy and watch the film in theatres instead. Read more here

BCCI to meet Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar; injury management, Ireland-England defeats on agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to discuss the roadmap for the Indian men's team on Thursday, September 3, and the top brass has called for a meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman in Mumbai. Sources within the board confirmed to HT Digital that one of the discussion points would also revolve around the team's recent losses in Ireland and England. Read more here

  • HT News Desk
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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Home/India News/HT Evening Brief Sep 2: Ram Temple Trust Appoints First CEO; BCCI To Meet Gambhir For Indian Men's Team Plan
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