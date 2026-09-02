HT Evening Brief Sep 2: Ram temple trust appoints first CEO; BCCI to meet Gambhir for Indian men's team plan
Here's your 5-minute sprint through today's biggest stories: politics, India, world, entertainment and sports.
Good evening. Here's your quick five-minute lap around today's top stories — politics, India, the world, and more.
Ram temple trust appoints Jeetendra Mishra as temple’s first CEO
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday named Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra as its first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple, from a shortlist of three candidates picked from 5,585 applications by a high-powered committee. Read more here
NCPI may form coalition with BJP in upcoming Bengal municipal polls, say leaders
Leaders of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) on Wednesday hinted at forming a coalition with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming municipal elections in West Bengal slated for later this year. Read more here
Trump's birthright citizenship crackdown: US may demand parents’ immigration proof for children’s passports
Deep Dive
The US State Department has proposed requiring parents to prove their own citizenship or immigration status when applying for passports for their children, Reuters reported, citing draft guidance reviewed. The proposal is part of President Donald Trump’s latest effort to restrict birthright citizenship and enforce an August 6 executive order targeting what his administration calls “birth tourism”. Read more here
Kangana Ranaut praises ₹50 crore hit Hanuman Ansh, calls it a satsang: ‘Skip your therapy and go watch it’
A ₹2 crore film, without any grand promotions or a big star in its cast, quietly released in theatres last month and has shaken up the box office. While Hanuman Ansh took a rather slow start at the box office, it has now emerged as a hit, thanks to positive word of mouth. The film was recently praised by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who urged audiences to skip therapy and watch the film in theatres instead. Read more here
BCCI to meet Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar; injury management, Ireland-England defeats on agenda
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to discuss the roadmap for the Indian men's team on Thursday, September 3, and the top brass has called for a meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman in Mumbai. Sources within the board confirmed to HT Digital that one of the discussion points would also revolve around the team's recent losses in Ireland and England. Read more here
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