HT Evening News Brief September 10: Xi to be in India for BRICS summit; Wangchuk's fresh agitation warning

India is all set to host the BRICS summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13. While China has confirmed Xi Jinping’s attendance, Bangladesh has said its Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will not attend because he was not invited. Read more about this and other important news stories from India and around the world in this our evening news brief.

China confirms Xi's BRICS attendance in Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India for the first time in nearly seven years to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday (In picture: PM Modi with Xi Jinping) (Reuters)

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Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India for the first time in nearly seven years to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday. Xi’s visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the gradual improvement in India-China ties and the efforts to resolve outstanding border issues. Click here to read more

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman may not visit India for BRICS

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ruled out attending the BRICS summit in Delhi as foreign affairs minister Humaiun Kobir reportedly said that he was not invited to the summit and the invitation was instead extended to the BIMSTEC Chair. Read more here

Wangchuk threatens fresh agitation from Sept 19

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Deep Dive What are the main topics expected to be discussed at the BRICS summit in New Delhi? The BRICS summit in New Delhi will focus on multilateralism, trade, investment, energy and food security, supply chains, and global governance. Why is Xi Jinping's attendance at the BRICS summit significant for India-China relations? Xi Jinping's attendance is significant as it marks his first visit to India in nearly seven years, providing a crucial opportunity for both leaders to review the improvement in bilateral ties and discuss ongoing border issues. How did Bangladesh's Prime Minister respond to not being invited to the BRICS summit? Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman ruled out attending the BRICS summit, as his government stated that he was not invited and that the invitation was extended to the BIMSTEC Chair instead.

{{^usCountry}} Educationalist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk has threatened fresh agitation from September 19 to 24 if the government doesn’t give an assurance in one week on all the issues related to Ladakh. This comes hours after Wangchuk expressed disappointment over the progress of the talks held between key Ladakh groups and the MHA sub-committee in New Delhi on Thursday. Read more here At least 20 killed, 5 missing after cargo ship catches fire in China {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Educationalist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk has threatened fresh agitation from September 19 to 24 if the government doesn’t give an assurance in one week on all the issues related to Ladakh. This comes hours after Wangchuk expressed disappointment over the progress of the talks held between key Ladakh groups and the MHA sub-committee in New Delhi on Thursday. Read more here At least 20 killed, 5 missing after cargo ship catches fire in China {{/usCountry}}

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At least 20 people have died, while five remain missing after a cargo ship caught fire while docked in a Chinese port on Thursday, state media reported. The incident occurred aboard a foreign cargo vessel undergoing maintenance work at a shipyard in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, Xinhua news agency reported. Read more here

Lalu Yadav, family to face money laundering charges

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A Delhi court on Thursday ordered framing of money laundering charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged irregularities in the leasing of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels when Lalu Prasad was the railways minister. Read full story here