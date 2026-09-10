Xi Jinping to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi, China confirms

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India for the first time in nearly seven years to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday. Xi’s visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the gradual improvement in India-China ties and the efforts to resolve outstanding border issues. Xi will visit India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Xi last visited India in October 2019, when he met Modi in Mamallapuram. Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply months later after a military standoff erupted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in 2020. The Galwan Valley clash in June that year, in which 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops were killed, pushed bilateral ties to their lowest point in decades.

The four-year military face-off began to ease after India and China reached an understanding in October 2024 on disengagement at the remaining friction points of Depsang and Demchok. Modi and Xi met days later on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan and agreed to revive mechanisms for addressing the border dispute and normalising relations.

Since then, the two sides have taken several steps to rebuild ties, including resuming direct flights and reviving the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. India and China have also continued discussions through diplomatic and military channels on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC. In May this year, the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs reviewed the situation and noted progress in maintaining peace along the frontier.