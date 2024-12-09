London: Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and Princess Diana have decided to separate, but they have no plans to divorce, the Prime Minister, Mr. John Major, announced in the House of Commons today. HT This Day: December 10, 1992 -- Charles, Diana separate (HT)

Mr. Major told a packed House that the Royal couple’s decision will not have any constitutional implications nor would it affect the succession.

He said the couple would continue to enjoy their existing status.

Meanwhile, the formal separation of Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and Princess Diana has fuelled speculation whether the former will abdicate in favour of his eldest son, William. The separation after II years of marriage. announced by Prime Minister Major in the House of Commons, has also given a fresh impetus to the Republicans demanding the end of monarchy.

However, the traditionalists were sad Sir Edward Heath, former Prime Minister, called the separation “one of the saddest announcements made by any Prime Minister in modern times.”

What was announced was a separation, not a divorce. But it has triggered some kind of constitutional uncertainty more or less in the same measure which followed the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936 even though it was staled officially that the separation had “no constitutional implications” for the monarchy.

Mr Major said, “There is no reason why the Princess of Wales should not be crowned queen in due course. The Prince of Wales succession as head of the Church of England is also unaffected.”

This means England will have a king and a queen occupying separate palaces and holding separate courts.

The main points of the separation are: No plans for couple to divorce and the constitutional positions remain unaffected, both will participate fully in upbringing children, couple will carry out separate programmes of public engagements and occasionally attend events together. Prince to move from Kensington Palace to Clarence House and Prince not barred from becoming supreme governor of Church of England.

Prince Charles, 44. and Diana. 31, hope media intrusion into their private lives will cease.

Negotiations about the separation have been going on for some time. Mr Major was kept in the picture.

The Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, (though saddened, understand and sympathise with the difficulties that have led to this decision. The fact is that, with great sadness, they have recognised that their continuing relationship would be better under separate domestic arrangements They are still fond of one another and fully supportive of one another’s intentions to fulfil their in dividual public duties wholeheartedly as before.”