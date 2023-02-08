HT This Day: February 9, 1952 -- Queen Elizabeth’s accession proclaimed

Britain’s young Queen was today solemnly proclaimed “ Elizabeth II by the grace of God “ with fanfares and pageantry at St. James’s Palace, London.

The Privy Council, historic body of Royal advisers, heard her declare her accession in clear strong tones in an ante-room of the white and gold Throne Room an hour earlier.

She said she was resolved to follow her father’s “ shining example of service and devotion “ and to work as he always did “ to uphold constitutional government and to advance the happiness and prosperity of my peoples.”

She added: “I pray that God will help me to discharge worthily this heavy task that has been laid upon me so early in my life.”

The mourning capital raised its flags to full-mast for a few brief hours for the new sovereign before going back to the sombre commemorations of the dead King. Salutes of guns thundered again through London and hushed crowds bared their heads in the bright winter sunshine as the rich ceremonials began.

“BELOVED HEAD”

Queen Elizabeth told the Privy Council: “ By the sudden death of my dear father I am called to assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty.

“ At this time of deep sorrow, it is of profound consolation to me to be assured of the sympathy which you and all my peoples feel towards me, to my mother, and my sister and to the other members of my family. “

“ My father was a revered and beloved head, as he was of the wider family of his subjects: the grief which his loss brings is shared among us all. My heart is too full for me to say more to you today than that I shall always work as my father did throughout his reign to uphold constitutional government and to advance the happiness and prosperity of my peoples, spread as they are all the world over.

“ I know that in my resolve to follow his shining example of service and devotion, I shall be inspired by the loyalty and affection of those whose Queen I have been called to be, and by the counsel of their elected Parliaments.

“ I pray that God will help me to discharge worthily this heavy task that has been laid upon me so early in my life.”

She made the declaration 17 hours after her return to London in a 4,000-mile air dash from Kenya where she received news of her father’s death.

The Council meeting at St. James’s Palace lasted only 15 minutes. The meeting was called because the Queen was out of the country when the Council first proclaimed her sovereign on Wednesday. Normally she would have made the declaration of accession at this first meeting.

In spite of a long and tiring day yesterday the Queen rose early and dealt with a number of State and domestic affairs before the Council meeting.

The Privy Council met in an ante-room of the white and gold Throne Room of St. James’s Palace.

Lord Woolton, Lord President of the Council, and other members bowed in greeting when the Queen arrived shortly after 10 a.m.

Police had sealed off all approaches to the Palace.

FAITHFUL PROTESTANT

The Queen arrived at St. James’s Palace through an inside passage linking the Palace with her London home, Clarence House. She has not yet taken residence at Buckingham Palace, home of the sovereign.

Cars taking Privy Councillors to the meeting were held up while guardsmen marched to positions themselves shoulder to shoulder opposite Friary Court, quadrangle of St. James’s Palace, to prepare for the reading of the proclamation.

Thousands of people, many women wearing black and men in black ties, crowded the roadway. More guardsmen, their bayonets glistening in the sun and their white belts bright, lined the pavements.

Queen Elizabeth was publicly proclaimed from the red-carpeted balcony of St. James’s Palace at 11 a.m. A hushed crowd heard the Garter King of Arms, Sir George Bellow, read the proclamation of accession signed by the Privy Council on Wednesday.

The ceremony, a scene of brilliant pageantry in the midst of a mourning city, followed a 1,000-year-old tradition.

High heraldic dignitaries in medieval costumes of gold, saffron, crimson, white and blue stood by as Royal trumpets sounded a fanfare.

The proclamation was also read in all cities, towns and boroughs in Britain.

As the new Queen was proclaimed flags throughout London went up to full-mast for six hours. They were to be lowered later as they have been since the death of the King.

Mr Churchill Mr Attlee. and Mr Eden were among leading politicians who attended the Privy Council meeting.

The Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s uncle, left later to visit Marlborough House, home of 84-year-old Queen Mary, the dead King’s mother.

Nearly 200 of the 300 Privy Councillors heard the Queen make her declaration of accession. Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was present standing next to the Duke of Gloucester. The Queen, dressed in full mourning sat to sign the oath relating to the security of the Church of Scotland and, rising to her feet, approved a number of formal orders-in-Council. The Councillors remained standing throughout.

She returned to Clarence House across the garden which links her old home and the Palace. Mr Churchill went to Clarence House immediately afterwards, followed by Earl Mountbatten. The Royal Standard was flying from the House.