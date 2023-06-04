“This Academy, I hope, will be the nursery of great and eminent soldiers,” said Sardar Patel addressing a parade of 350 cadets when he inaugurated formally the Armed Forces Academy here today. HT This Day: June 5, 1949 -- Armed forces academy inaugurated

Present at the ceremony were the Defence Minister, Chiefs of the Army and Air Force and a host of high-ranking officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Appealing to the cadets to guard the honour of the National Flag, Sardar Patel said that neither in word, deed or thought they should do anything that would bring dishonour to it.

He said that the Academy was “unique in the annals of military history” in that in no other country in the world had the training of all the three Services been centered in one institution.

“The world is sick of strife: yet it cannot find its way to peace through violence and armed conflict. While I feel quite certain that the only way in which it can secure a haven of peace and safety is through increasing recognition of peaceful and non-violent means for settling disputes, we have to take into account conditions existing today. Our watchword must be the motto of Scouts, ‘Be Prepared.’

“During our struggle for freedom we infiltrated into many a citadel of the entrenched foreign rulers. The Army, Navy and Air Force were the most difficult hurdles to cross. Prejudices of the rulers which were deep and lasting and an understandable desire on their part not to share with us secrets of warfare and the policy to keep us militarily weak and untrained were responsible for our slow progress in this sphere. Nevertheless, the last war forced on them the need for sudden expansion of our Armed Forces and at the end of the war we found our officers and men, who had distinguished themselves in many a field of battle, safely installed in positions of honour, prestige and responsibility.

“Today we can boast of an almost completely Indianized Army, Air Force and Navy. Yet in the same manner as the change has come over us in our other spheres of association with the British and in the same way as we have welcomed their assistance in other departments of our activity, we are happy to have among us in high and eminent positions, officers of the British Services.”

Referring to the need to develop a secular outlook, Sardar Patel said: Yours is a truly national institution in which must grow a healthy secular outlook, which is the foundation of true democracy, and that unshakable loyalty to the principles on which that democracy must rest. You have traditions of faithful service and devotion to duty which it would be difficult to find elsewhere. It is up to you to give a solid start to the National War Academy.”

M.C. Award

Sardar Patel took the salute at a parade held against the background of the ranges of the Himalayas.

Though he delivers his speeches in the Constituent Assembly sitting to avoid strain, Sardar Patel stood at attention for an hour while taking the salute.

He was offered a chair but he preferred to remain standing in strict accordance with military etiquette.

Complimenting the cadets on their smart turn-out, he expressed his hope that the “protection of our frontiers, guardianship of our skies and security of our waters would be safe in your hands.”

Sardar Patel presented the Military Cross to Col. Kamta Prasad, Deputy Commandant of the Academy, for gallantry in Kowloon and Hong Kong in December 1941. Col. Prasad was then a company commander in the 14th Punjab Regiment.

The Armed Forces Academy which was inaugurated formally today had its beginnings in the Indian Military Academy established 17 years ago.

Plans are under way to establish a full-fledged National Academy near Poona but, pending its establishment, the Indian Military Academy was, converted into the Armed Forces Academy to train young men for permanent commissions in all the three Services.

The first course of the Inter-Services Wing began in January this year. The Academy has two wings - the Inter-Services Wing and the Military Wing. After receiving common training at the Inter-Services wing Army cadets join the Military Wing and Air Force and Navy cadets, the respective service establishments.

The strength of the Inter-Services Wing is now 191 and that of the Military Wing about 600.