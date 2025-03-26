Menu Explore
HT This Day: March 27, 1942 -- Indira Nehru married: Many messages and greetings

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2025 03:51 PM IST

The marriage took place according o Vedic rites which were conducted by Mahamahopadhyaya Pandit Lakshmi Dhar Shastri of Delhi assisted by another pandit

Allahabad: The marriage of Miss Indira Nehru with Mr. Feroz Gandhi took place in Anand Bhawan this morning.

HT This Day: March 27, 1942 -- Indira Nehru married: Many messages and greetings
HT This Day: March 27, 1942 -- Indira Nehru married: Many messages and greetings (HT)

The wedding took place in the presence of prominent citizens and s large number of guests including Congress leaders from all over the country. Pandit Nehru participated in the ceremonies for most of the time and was Joined by Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit in some of them.

The essential part of the rites comprised of havan and going round the fire. The ceremony concluded with Mangal Gayan and offering of blessings from all present.

The essential part of the rites comprised of havan and going round the fire. The ceremony concluded with Mangal Gayan and offering of blessings from all present.

Maulana Azad who left Delhi last evening by the Delhi Express arrived here at 2 p.m. in the afternoon and could not be present at the wedding.

Among those present were Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Syed Mahmud, Pandit Gov.ni Ballabh Pant, Mr. Sampurnanand. Mrs. Sarojini Naidu, Dr. K. N. Katju and Dr. Jivaraj Menta and Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram.

A large number of messages of goodwill, congratulations, blessings and presents are being received at Anand Bhawan. Mahatma Gandhi has sent separate letters to the bride and bridegroom conveying his blessings. Madame Chang Kai-shek has sent congratulations on behalf of herself and the Generalissimo from Chungking.

M. Azad at Allahabad

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Congress President, accompanied by Mr. Bhulabhai Desai and Dr. B. C. Roy arrived here at 2 p.m. this afternoon from Delhi.

The Maulana was received at the railway station by Acharya J. B. Kripalani and Mr. R. S. Pandit. He drove straight to Anand Bhawan. The train was nearly two hours late and the Maulana looked tired.

Asked by the Associated Press how long he proposed to stay here, the Maulana said that he had intended to return to Delhi this evening, but since the train had arrived late he might re-turn tomorrow morning.

