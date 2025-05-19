HT This Day: May 20, 2004 -- Manmohan Singh named PM; Sonia Gandhi is CPP chairperson

New Delhi: Manmohan Singh was nominated leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) on Wednesday. Later, he went to Rashtrapati Bhawan and was invited to form the government. He is likely to be sworn in as Prime Minister on Saturday. HT This Day: May 20, 2004 -- Manmohan Singh named PM; Sonia is CPP chairperson (HT)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to go to Sriperumbudur on Friday, the anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and return in time for the ceremony.

Sonia will be the chairperson of the CPP. Its constitution was amended at Wednesday’s meeting making provisions for a chairperson, to be elected by all MPs. The chairperson was given the power to nominate the leaders of the CPP, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Following the amendment, Sonia was unanimously elected chairperson and a resolution was passed authorising her to name the leaders of the two Houses and other office- bearers.

Sonia then made a statement committing herself to the party and asking her party men to give their unstinting support to Manmohan Singh. “ I am not going anywhere. I am still very much in politics. I will continue as Congress president and chairperson, CPP, as long as you want me to,” she said.

After his meeting with President APJ Abdul Kalam, Manmohan Singh spoke about the direction in which his government would take economic reforms. “ We have always said that economic reforms with a human face will continue,” he said. “ We can take forward the process of social and economic development to realise the vision of Rajiv Gandhi.”

Manmohan Singh also said that the mandate of the people was for Sonia Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. “However, she has decided that in the best interests of the country that burden should be passed on to me,” he added.

When asked whether he was a reluctant Prime Minister, Singh replied that even after being persuaded a great deal, Sonia had declined to be Prime Minister. “ I feel humble and I will work under Sonia Gandhi’s guidance and support,” he said.

Standing by his side, Sonia said, “ I think the country will be safe under Dr Manmohan Singh.”

Earlier in the day, Manmohan Singh’s candidature took final shape after Sonia discussed the matter with her allies and the parties supporting the alliance. She held meetings with DMK chief M. Karunanidhi, CPI(M) general secretary H. S. Surjeet and RJD president Laloo Prasad Yadav to seek support for Manmohan Singh. All of them agreed to extend support.

Sonia’s meeting with Karunanidhi also resulted in the DMK agreeing to be part of the Congress-led government.

Other allies such as the MDMK, JMM, PMK and Telangana Rashtriya Samiti declared unequivocal support to the Congress nominee for the Prime Minister’s post. Both MDMK leader Vaiko and the PMK’s P. Ramadoss called on Manmohan Singh.

With inputs from Anil Anand and Jay Raina