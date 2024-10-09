New Delhi: The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) had decided to present Mr Jayaprakash Narayan the Agricola medal in recognition of his monumental contribution towards the promotion of the Antyodaya concept and voluntary efforts in rural development. HT This Day: October 10, 1979 -- Jayaprakash Narayan awarded FAO medal (HT Photo)

The new medal portrays Mr. Narayan on its face.

FAO Director-General Adouard Saoma had planned to personally present the medal to Mr Narayan at Patna in January 1980, but this was not to be.

The Agricola (which means farmer in Latin) medals were launched by the FAO in 1977 to honour men who worked for the “food for all” ideal. The medal which is in the form of a coin is being issued in gold and silver and the proceeds are utilised for sponsoring projects for the advancement of the rural people.

The FAO had noted that ever since Mr. Narayan took up Sarvodaya work he had been laying stress on land reforms and the uplift of the rural poor. His pioneering work at Shokhodeora Ashram in Gaya district of Bihar, helped to give a concrete shape of the concept of the community development.

Mr Narayan had given a message on this occasion, his last to an international organisation reads: “Development without a destruction, and dedication to Antyodaya for the upliftment of the poorest, can alone lead to lasting human happiness.” Mr

Mr. Narayan had for 40 years done outstanding work in rural development such as in the Bhoodan movement, and in the All India Association of Voluntary Agencies for the Rural Development.

Mr. Narayan was the fourth world dignitary to be thus honoured by FAO. The first “Agricola” medal was issued to honour Dr B. R Sen, a former Director-General of FAO, who was instrumental in launching the “Freedom From Hunger” campaign. The second recipient was President Julius Nyerere of Tanzania. The third recipient was Dr Luigi G. Ligutti, an eminent Italian pastor, who was given the award for his outstanding work in alleviating the problem of hunger and misery in the Third World.