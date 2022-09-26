HT This Day: September 29, 1956 -- Metre-gauge lines to be abolished

R K. B. MATHUR, member in charge of traffic, Railway Board, said here today that it had been planned to abolish the metre-gauge lines in the country in stages.

Mr Mathur said they were already converting the metre-gauge lines between Kurdwadi and Miraj stations on Central Railway and would gradually extend it up to Hubli. Stating that the Railway Estimates Committee had recommended the abolition of the entire metre gauge system. Mr Mathur said “ the metre-gauge is an eyesore.”

Mr Mathur explained that the main industrial centres were situated on the broad-gauge and that movement on the metre-gauge was slow. The Bezwada-Guntakal M. G. section carried only 440 tons per train while broad-gauge trains could carry 1,200 tons. Similarly, an M.G. train could carry only 350 passengers on the same section as against 700 carried by a broad-gauge train.

The Indian Railways had moved 116 million tons of goods last year as against 105,5 million tons the year before.

Similarly, wagon miles per wagon-day had improved from 43.4 to 48.9 in the early part of this year. Out of the total wagon holdings of 2,35,000, the percentage of wagons under repairs was reduced from 7 to 3 per cent during the busy season last year, thus making available about 10,000 wagons more for traffic from existing resources.

General traffic was now being moved freely except for stations beyond Mokameh Ghat and to certain destinations in Assam. The railways were also moving 3,870 wagons per day from Bengal and Bihar collieries. This, he said, was really a proud achievement.

As regards speeding trains between Madras and Delhi, Mr Mathur said it had been decided to provide pucca interlocking system between Vijayawada and Kazipet. When this was completed, trains would be able to run faster through stations in this section.