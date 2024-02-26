HT Top Stories: Modi’s infra push in Gujarat, Sandeshkhali arrest, Indian journalist killed in NY and more…

HT brings you a round-up of the most important and interesting stories, so you don’t miss your daily dose of news. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at a public meeting, in Rajkot, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (PTI)

1) Modi inaugurates mega infra projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores of rupees in Gujarat’s Rajkot and Dwarka besides virtually launching medical facilities across 23 states and Union territories.

The prime minister inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, connecting the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island, built at a cost of around ₹980 crore. The 2.32km cable-stayed bridge is the longest of its kind in the country, the PMO said in a statement. Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides, it said. It has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, the statement said. Before the construction of the bridge, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka.

“There was a time when all the major programmes of the country used to take place in Delhi only. I took the government of India out from Delhi to every corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said. Read more.

2) Sandeshkhali: Why was fact-finding delegation arrested in West Bengal?

An unofficial fact-finding team was halted by police from reaching Sandeshkhali in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress announced a mega rally days after the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in the state, and the party lashed out at the judiciary as the political war over the besieged Southern Bengal block escalated on Sunday.

Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the judiciary, accusing the judges of shielding Sheikh Shahjahan, who belongs to his party and has been at the heart of allegations that he ran a criminal enterprise in Sandeshkhali, where he grabbed people’s lands, forced them to work at exploitative wages and had his acquaintances assault — including rape — people who spoke up. Read more.

3) Jarange Patil alleges plot to kill him, Fadnavis dismisses claim

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday warned the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to not to test the patience of the state government despite giving the 10% reservation to the community after the latter made serious allegations against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that he wants to end the Maratha influence in the state. While speaking to the reporters on the eve of the session of the Maharashtra legislature, the chief minister also took a jibe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray while responding to Jarange. Read more.

4) Indian journalist killed in New York

A 27-year-old Indian national died in a fire incident that broke out in an apartment building in New York's Harlem on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Fazil Khan. The Indian Embassy in New York on Sunday morning extended its support and said that they are in touch with the victim's family and friends to repatriate his mortal remains back to India. Read more.

5) Dhruv Jurel spectacularly fulfils father's wish during 4th Test

Dhruv Jurel made a statement with a composed 90-run innings in just his second Test match during Day 3 in Ranchi against England. After reaching his half-century shortly into the start of the third day of the Test, Jurel paid tribute to his father, a Kargil war veteran. His innings was more than just a display of skill; it was a soldier's son fulfilling his father's wish while guiding his team out of a challenging situation against a strong England side. Jurel's determination to succeed at the highest level was evident as he shepherded the lower-order batters with unwavering resolve. Read more.