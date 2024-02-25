'Don't test patience, conspiracy will be exposed soon': CM Eknath Shinde on Maratha activist's allegations

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday warned the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to not to test the patience of the state government despite giving the 10% reservation to the community after the latter made serious allegations against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that he wants to end the Maratha influence in the state. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar addressing to the media during press conference. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

While speaking to the reporters on the eve of the session of the Maharashtra legislature, the chief minister also took a jibe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray while responding to Jarange.

"Those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test our patience. They should not create a law and order problem. I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," news agency PTI quoted Shinde as saying.

Asked about Jarange's aggressive stand and the use of expletives in his speeches, CM Shinde said that and appropriate action would be taken as per law. "It is a conspiracy in progress and it would be exposed soon," he said.

State's deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also responded to Jarange's allegations saying that these claims are absolutely false and the activist is speaking the words of the opposition leaders including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

"Accusations against me: They know that what they say is completely false. When I was Chief Minister, I maintained reservation in the High Court and also in the Supreme Court. The Maratha community is also sure who started many schemes like Sarathi, Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation and how much money was given for it. The Maratha community will not believe false accusations by anyone. The script that Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar were speaking till yesterday, now someone else is speaking the same script. Who is behind this will come out at the right time. But if anyone takes up the law, police will take appropriate action," his office's X handle said.

Earlier on Sunday, the activist accused Fadnavis of hatching a conspiracy against him and trying to kill him.

The announcement, made at the end of a speech of more than one hour in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna in which Jarange made several allegations against Fadnavis, took his supporters by surprise.

"Some people are being lured and pressured to make false allegations against me. Fadnavis is behind these conspiracies. He wants to kill me. I am ready to march to Sagar bungalow (Fadnavis' official residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hill) right away," Jarange said.

Jarange has threatened to march to the deputy chief minister’s residence at Mumbai. He is demanding that all Marathas be considered as Kunbi – a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC bloc – and be given reservations accordingly. He wants one’s blood relations to be allowed to have Kunbi registration.

(With inputs from PTI)