 Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in state, alleges Manoj Jarange-Patil | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in state, alleges Manoj Jarange-Patil

Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in state, alleges Manoj Jarange-Patil

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Feb 25, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Accusing Fadnavis of hatching conspiracy against him, Jarange Patil threatened to march to the deputy chief minister’s residence at Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday alleged that Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in the state.

Jarange Patil is demanding that all Marathas be considered as Kunbi – a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC bloc. (ANI photo)
Jarange Patil is demanding that all Marathas be considered as Kunbi – a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC bloc. (ANI photo)

Accusing Fadnavis of hatching conspiracy against him, Jarange Patil threatened to march to the deputy chief minister’s residence at Mumbai.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“DCM Fadnavis wants my sacrifice. I will go to his Sagar bungalow. Fadnavis wants to finish Maratha community”, said Jarange-Patil.

He also alleged that Fadnavis conspired against him and Marathas.

“Devendra Fadnavis wants to end the influence of Maratha community in state and creating hurdles in implementation of Sage-Soyare notification. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar are helpless before Fadnavis. Nothing can happen in the state without the wish of Fadnavis. Fadnavis also using divide and rule politics in Maratha community, and he was the mastermind behind fake allegations by Ajay Baraskar”, said Jarange-Patil.

Also Read: Why Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil refusing to end hunger strike despite reservation bill

Baraskar has alleged that Jarange-Patil had struck a deal with the government and changed his demands.

Jarange-Patil on Sunday addressed his supporters and accused Fadnavis of encouraging people against him.

Jarange Patil is demanding that all Marathas be considered as Kunbi – a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC bloc – and be given reservations accordingly. He wants one’s blood relations to be allowed to have Kunbi registration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On