Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in state, alleges Manoj Jarange-Patil

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday alleged that Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wants to end Maratha influence in the state. Jarange Patil is demanding that all Marathas be considered as Kunbi – a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC bloc. (ANI photo)

Accusing Fadnavis of hatching conspiracy against him, Jarange Patil threatened to march to the deputy chief minister’s residence at Mumbai.

“DCM Fadnavis wants my sacrifice. I will go to his Sagar bungalow. Fadnavis wants to finish Maratha community”, said Jarange-Patil.

He also alleged that Fadnavis conspired against him and Marathas.

“Devendra Fadnavis wants to end the influence of Maratha community in state and creating hurdles in implementation of Sage-Soyare notification. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar are helpless before Fadnavis. Nothing can happen in the state without the wish of Fadnavis. Fadnavis also using divide and rule politics in Maratha community, and he was the mastermind behind fake allegations by Ajay Baraskar”, said Jarange-Patil.

Baraskar has alleged that Jarange-Patil had struck a deal with the government and changed his demands.

Jarange-Patil on Sunday addressed his supporters and accused Fadnavis of encouraging people against him.

Jarange Patil is demanding that all Marathas be considered as Kunbi – a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC bloc – and be given reservations accordingly. He wants one’s blood relations to be allowed to have Kunbi registration.