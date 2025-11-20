HT@Belem: India reiterates commitment to advancing clean energy pathways

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav has reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in advancing clean energy pathways through the International Solar Alliance (ISA) while highlighting the country’s rapid strides in renewable energy. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. (X)

“Today, India has crossed 500 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity, and more than half of it is clean energy. India has already reached 50% non-fossil energy capacity, five years ahead of its NDC [Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement for climate action] target,” he said at the high-level ministerial leadership session of the ISA’s SIDS Platform on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil’s Belém on Wednesday.

The event, themed “Uniting Islands, Inspiring Action – Leadership for Energy Security,” brought together ministers and representatives from SIDS, ISA member nations, and partner organisations to advance collective actions for energy security, affordability, and resilience.

The event was organised to emphasise the unique vulnerabilities of SIDS—high dependence on imported fossil fuels, climate-induced disruptions, and fragile infrastructure.

The ISA’s SIDS Platform seeks to create a transformative digital and financial ecosystem to accelerate solar deployment through standardised procurement, blended finance, local capacity building, and streamlined access to solar technologies.

Yadav said over two million families have adopted rooftop solar in India, calling it freedom for every household and a mini power plant on every roof. He called solar for agriculture a new dawn for India’s farmer community. “Now, they work with the sun and sleep in peace”.

He said solar pumps and solarised feeders are making farming more reliable and more dignified by providing assured daytime solar-powered clean energy for all agricultural needs.

At the 11th Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) partner countries’ meeting, Yadav underlined the importance of cooperative mechanisms when the world seeks scalable, equitable, and technology-driven climate solutions.

Japan organised the JCM, a system for cooperation with developing countries for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Yadav emphasised that mechanisms such as the JCM represent a significant approach in strengthening efforts for climate action while supporting national priorities, particularly for developing countries. He noted that India and Japan share a long-standing partnership rooted in trust, technology cooperation, and shared commitment to sustainable development.

Japanese environment minister, Hirotaka Ishihara, who chaired the session bringing together ministers and representatives from JCM partner countries to review progress and reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral climate cooperation, said the mechanism has expanded its partners to 31. He said over 280 projects are being implemented in accordance with Article 6 (carbon markets) of the Paris Agreement.

He envisaged the collaboration to expand globally, by facilitating frameworks for long-term investments, ensuring opportunities for participation for partner nations in climate resilience projects, and supporting capacity building programmes.