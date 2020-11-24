e-paper
HTLS 2020: At the helm of tackling key frontier challenges

HTLS 2020: At the helm of tackling key frontier challenges

As defence minister incharge of India’s armed forces and external security, Rajnath Singh has faced among his toughest challenges this year with the standoff at the Line of Actual Control due to China’s aggression

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh(PTI)
         

For someone who entered the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly as a 26-year-old young political worker in 1977, Rajnath Singh has come a long way. Few individuals in Indian political history can match his portfolio of achievements — chief minister of India’s largest state, a Union Cabinet minister for agriculture, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party who was the organisation’s incharge during the spectacular 2014 win, the Union home minister, and now the Union defence minister.

For the former physics lecturer and a man steeped in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, this range of responsibilities has meant a grasp over issues ranging from the local to national. But as defence minister incharge of India’s armed forces and external security, Singh has faced among his toughest challenges this year with the standoff at the Line of Actual Control due to China’s aggression. He will speak on defining national security in the new era at the HT Leadership Summit this year.

