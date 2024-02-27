HT’s Top Stories: Sandeshkhali update, EAM's Khalistani warning, Rohit’s Test selection principle, and more…

In Kolkata, the Calcutta High Court paved the way the way for the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and dismissed claims by the state government that there was a stay on his arrest. Meanwhile, PM Modi virtually inaugrated the Amrit Bharat scheme in New Delhi that encompasses 2000 railway infrastructure projects. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rapped several nations for their failure to rein in Khalistani elements who have been targetting Indian embassies or consulates in foreign lands, pointing out that “advocating violence and separatism against a friendly state" couldn't be condoned under the garb of free speech. Read this and more in our round up of the top stories of the day by Hindustan Times. North 24 Parganas: Women stage a protest demanding the arrest of local TMC leaders over Sandeshkhali incident allegations, in North 24 Parganas district, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

1) Police free to arrest Shahjahan: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta high court on Monday paved the way for the arrest of controversial Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, brushing aside claims by the state government there was a stay on apprehending the strongman who is accused, along with some aides, of land grab, exploitation and sexual violence. The court’s comments came a day after senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee told a public rally that the judiciary had tied the hands of the West Bengal Police in arresting the man whose presence has kept the village of Sandeshkhali on the boil. Read more.

2) What is in store for India's railway infrastructure as part of the Amrit Bharat scheme?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects — spanning revamped stations, new underpasses and over bridges — worth ₹41,000 crore across India. “Only a few months ago, we started the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Even then work on modernisation of more than 500 stations had started. Now this programme is taking it further. This shows at what speed the train of India’s progress is moving forward,” he said. Amrit Bharat scheme refers to a railways ministry programme to redevelop railway stations across India and modernise the railway network. Read more.

3) Expect foreign authorities to act against Khalistani activists: Jaishankar

India expects foreign authorities to act against Khalistani activists involved in activities such as violent protests or acts of arson targeting Indian missions, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. Acts by Khalistani activists such as throwing smoke bombs at an embassy or consulates and “advocating violence and separatism against a friendly state” cannot be condoned under freedom of speech, Jaishankar said. Read more.

4) US airman dies after setting himself on fire

Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty US Air Force member, has died after he set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. The 25-year-old airman from San Antonio, Texas, repeatedly yelled “free Palestine” during the shocking self-immolation act on Sunday. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday that Bushnell died from his injuries, per AP. Read more.

5) Rohit Sharma sets record straight over India's Test selection principle

Without taking any names, India captain Rohit Sharma has indicated that only those players will be considered for selection who show the hunger to play at the highest level. This further intensifies the scrutiny on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer who have skipped Ranji Trophy matches after being let go by the national team. It has evoked sharp reaction from BCCI with its secretary Jay Shah warning the players they would face "severe implications" if they skip domestic games and prioritise IPL. Read more.