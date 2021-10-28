HT Tourism Conclave: Jharkhand focuses on eco-tourism, giving facelift to temple town

Having a vast forest cover, Jharkhand aims to develop eco-tourism in at least half-a-dozen locations, besides giving a facelift to temple town Deoghar which attracts lakhs of devotees during the Shrawani Mela.

At the Hindustan Times Tourism Conclave in the national capital, Abhinav Parmar, project management coordinator of Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation, said the department is currently focussing on two Centre-sponsored schemes, mainly the Eco-tourism and Prasad scheme.

“The Prasad scheme basically aims at uplifting infrastructure in the entire Deoghar district, which is home to the famous Baba Baidyanath Temple. Lakhs of devotees flock to the temple during the Shrawani Mela. We are also focussing on other religious centres like Basukinath and Parasnath,” Parmar said.

On the eco-tourism front, Parmar said: “We are taking six destinations under eco-tourism development.”

Providing further details, he said the department is planning to introduce vehicles for Safari in Betla national park, which is also a tiger reserve.

According to the official, the state, which comprises several waterfalls and boasts of hilly destinations like Netarhat, has tourist football of around 1.5 crore every year.

Being a tribal state with 32 registered tribal groups, Jharkhand has the potential to promote tribal culture, including their food, music and dance forms.