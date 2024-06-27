Bengaluru: The director of Hubli Airport received a death threat via email on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate security measures and an investigation by local authorities, said officials familiar with the matter. Hubli Airport Director Receives Death Threat Via Email

The message, sent from an email address named “Long Live Palestine”, was received at 6.54pm in the official inbox of the airport director Rupesh Kumar Sripad’s office. The content of the email was highly intimidating, with the sender threatening to “destroy” the director and suggesting that he would face consequences for his alleged wrongdoings. The message stated that the director would be “thrown into fire” and “suffocate to death”.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

This incident follows a recent trend of bomb threats targeting airports in the region. On Monday, Kalaburagi Airport received a similar bomb threat via email

Upon receiving the threatening email, the director alerted terminal manager Prathap Kumar about the situation. Following standard protocol, the information was swiftly communicated to several security agencies, including the Civil Aviation Security Officer (CASO), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and the Bomb Defusal Team.

Authorities have implemented necessary security measures in accordance with aviation safety regulations. The Gokul Road police station has registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening email.

“We have registered a case under IT Act 66F (Cyber Terrorism Act) and launched an investigation,” Gokul Road police station inspector B Praveen told HT. “We alerted central agencies about the incident, and prima facie it seems miscreants aimed to create panic. We are identifying the mailer with the help of department of telecommunication officials,” he added.