Gujarat fire: 4 killed in massive blaze at gaming zone in Rajkot, rescue op underway

Four people were killed after a massive fire erupted at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Saturday evening, PTI reported. Multiple fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and efforts are ongoing to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at Gaming Zone in Rajkot, Gujarat.(PTI)

"The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity," reported ANI quoting fire officer IV Kher.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed the municipal corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident. "Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has also been instructed to prioritize arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," Bhupendra Patel posted on X.

In an unrelated incident, a fire broke out in the industrial area of Maharashtra's Dombivli after a boiler blasted at the Amber Chemical Company on Thursday. Massive plumes of smoke were visible, and the explosion was reportedly heard up to 3 kilometers away from the blast site. The workers of the factory were immediately taken out while there was no report of any casualty. The fire spread to nearby factories and the entire area was evacuated.