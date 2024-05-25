Rajkot game zone fire: 24 killed, strong winds hamper rescue. What we know so far

A devastating fire erupted at a gaming zone in Rajkot Saturday evening, killing at least 24 people and injuring many, officials said. Four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene to bring the blaze under control and initiate a rescue operation. A massive fire broke out in a crowded game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening.(ANI screengrab)

The blaze, which engulfed the temporary structure, led to its collapse, complicating the efforts of the fire department to control the fire.

Officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.

The fire erupted at around 5 pm at a fibre dome for gaming activities and several persons including children were playing games, officials said.

Sudhir Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 1, told HT that 24 bodies have been recovered so far and sent to Rajkot civil hospital.

Raju Bhargava, Police Commissioner of Rajkot, said, “The fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are ongoing, and the fire is now under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. An investigation into the incident will be carried out.”

The TRP gaming zone, owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki, is now at the centre of a criminal investigation. "We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths that have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here," Bhargava added.

Fire department officials faced significant challenges due to the structure's collapse, which was exacerbated by strong winds. "We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure collapsed due to wind velocity," one officer earlier said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," Patel posted on X.

