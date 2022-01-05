India's daily Covid tally rises by 58,097 cases, Omicron count touches 2,135; Maharashtra and Delhi remain most hit

India's cumulative Covid-19 tally saw yet another massive surge after as many as 58,097 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the morning bulletin shared by the Union health ministry. The latest figures are a massive 20,718 more from yesterday when 37,379 new infections were recorded in the country. The overall Covid-19 tally of India has now climbed to 3,50,18,358, the health ministry data showed.

The single-day death count also saw a huge jump after 534 patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday as opposed to 124 on the preceding day. With this, India's Covid-19 death toll has gone up to 482,551.

Further, active case count in the country has surpassed the 2 lakh-mark, accounting for 0.61% of the overall tally. India's daily case positivity has touched 4.18%.

Fresh recoveries maintain the hope amid the grim scenario as 15,389 people recuperated from the virus, up from 11,007 on Tuesday. The total number of individuals who have successfully battled the virus has now reached 3,43,21,803.

Meanwhile, the Omicron count of the country exceeded the 2,000-mark after multiple states, including Maharashtra, confirmed fresh cases in the previous 24 hours. According to the Union health ministry, a total of 2,135 Omicron cases have so far been detected in the country, of which, as many as 828 have recovered.

Maharashtra and Delhi remain the leaders in the chart with 653 and 464 Omicron cases, respectively. Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - all of which feature in the top 10 most-affected states by Omicron, have confirmed more than 100 cases till now.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India's total number of Covid-19 tests' coverage has reached 68,24,28,595, with 11,54,302 conducted in the past 24 hours.

As far as vaccination coverage is concerned, as many as 96,43,238 eligible beneficiaries, including individuals aged 15-18, were inoculated with doses in the last 24 hours. Over 40 lakh teenagers got jabbed with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country on the second day after the drive was launched on Monday. Notably, India has so far vaccinated more than 147 crore of its citizens, according to the Union health ministry data.

