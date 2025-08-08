Huma Qureshi’s cousin killed by two teenagers in Delhi: What led to the murder?

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi on Thursday night after an altercation over the parking of a scooter, Delhi Police said on Friday. Huma Qureshi’s father, Saleem Qureshi, told reporters that the incident began when two men parked a scooter in front of the house, and Asif asked them to move it so the entrance would not be blocked.(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

The police said that the incident took place in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area on Thursday night, adding that two accused have been arrested in the case.

News agency ANI cited a Delhi Police statement saying that 42-year-old Qureshi, son of Ilyas Qureshi and a resident of Bhogal, Jangpura, was killed on August 7 at around 10.30 pm after an argument with the accused over the parking of their scooter.

Here’s how the verbal spat turned fatal

The dispute escalated over a parked scooter and escalated into a fatal confrontation, resulting in the death of Asif Qureshi. The incident occurred when Asif asked two men to move their scooter, leading to a violent altercation.

Speaking to reporters, Saleem Qureshi, father of Huma Qureshi, recounted how the clash began. “I was at home last night when I got a call saying someone had parked a scooter in front of the door. My nephew told them to move it aside so the entrance could be cleared. This led to a fight and an argument. There were two of them, and both together assaulted my nephew Asif, who was 42 years old,” Saleem Qureshi said.

“This led to a verbal altercation that turned physical. They were two, together they killed my nephew,” he added.

The confrontation quickly turned violent, with Asif allegedly struck in the chest with a “poker-type” weapon, causing a deep wound, according to PTI. Police said he collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim was attacked near the Jangpura Bhogal market lane at around 11.00 pm. Police identified the accused as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), both residents of the same locality and just a few houses away from the victim’s home on Church Lane. Officers said Ujjwal initiated the assault.

The two brothers have been arrested in connection with the killing, and investigations are underway into what police have described as a shocking case.

According to police, there had been previous arguments between Asif and the accused over parking. Asif’s family allege he was attacked with a sharp object.

A case of murder has been registered, and both accused were taken into custody soon after the incident.

"Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the role of each accused in the assault," PTI quoted an officer as saying.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.