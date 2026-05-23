‘Human impact will be massive’: Congress leader flags concerns over new US policy for Green Card seekers

“Behind every immigration policy are families who have built their lives with hope and sacrifice. The human impact will be massive and must not be overlooked,” he wrote.

He said the decision could "cause immense hardship" and that immigration policies affect people who have spent years building their lives and futures.

In a statement posted on X, the Congress leader expressed concerns over the recent immigration policy shift adopted by the US.

The only exception would be in "extraordinary circumstances", and USCIS officials would decide whether applicants qualify under those conditions. However, the US later rolled back certain parts of the policy, offering relief to international professionals, including Indian workers.

The announcement by US citizenship and immigration services ( USCIS ) said that foreign nationals staying in the US on a temporary basis and wanting to become lawful permanent residents, commonly known as Green Card holders , would need to leave the country and apply from their place of origin.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla on Saturday expressed concern over the recent change in immigration policy affecting foreign nationals applying for a Green Card in the US.

Calling for a review of the decision, Shukla also asked India's ministry of external affairs to protect the interests of Indian citizens living overseas.

“The US government should review this decision, as thousands across the world, including Indians, have contributed immensely to its economy and society. The Government of India must also take note and stand by the interests of its citizens abroad,” the post read.

US’ new immigration policy for Green Card seekers The Trump administration announced on Friday that most foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in the US through a Green Card would now have to apply from their home countries.

According to The Washington Post, the United States issues more than one million Green Cards every year. Until now, over half of the people applying had already been living in the country.

USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler said asking Green Card applicants to apply from their countries of origin "reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the US illegally after being denied residency."

Just hours after announcing the policy shift, USCIS appeared to ease some aspects of the change by adding two exceptions: "economic benefit" and "national interest".

“After years of ignoring the intent of Congress in the adjustment of status application, USCIS is merely restating and reasserting that intent. While we work to operationalise this, people who present applications that provide an economic benefit or otherwise are in the national interest will likely be able to continue on their current path while others may be asked to apply abroad depending on individualized circumstances,” Kahler said in a statement, according to CBS News.

However, the two broad categories remain undefined, and US authorities have not explained who would qualify or receive exemptions under the revised policy.

With inputs from agencies