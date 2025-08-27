Hundreds of cargo vehicles stranded on Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked since days amid rain

Several key roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali national highway, remained closed on Wednesday, affecting movement of commercial vehicles in particular, amid heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. The stretch of road from Pandoh to Aut along the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was closed by authorities for traffic(ANI)

The stretch of road from Pandoh to Aut along the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was closed by authorities for traffic, reported news agency ANI, adding that hundreds of cargo vehicles are stranded on the highway with vegetables and goods spoiling.

A yellow alert for heavy rain was put in place by IMD over Una, Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaaspur Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi till August 31.

Heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squall are expected over these areas, read Shimla's regional meteorological department's district-wise warning.

While Mandi and Kullu saw a brief respite with clear skies on Wednesday morning, authorities remain on high alert due to rising water levels and landslide-prone roads.

Manali's popular Sher-e-Punjab restaurant was swept away by the roaring waters of the Beas, as the river saw an alarming rise in its water levels.

Road blockages fuel distress

Road connectivity between Manali and Kullu also remain interrupted after NH-3 and its alternate routes were hit by several landslides that were triggered by heavy rainfall.

With vegetables and other perishable items rotting in their carrier vehicles, the drivers have demanded from the administration that the Chandigarh-Manali national highway be opened as soon as possible.

“I have come from Amritsar and am going to Kullu Manali. It has been four days since I arrived. The condition of the road is very bad,” ANI quoted a driver as saying, who further added that he is incurring a loss as the vehicles are being charged with toll taxes priced at ₹260.

“No one is giving any answer from the administration. The roads are damaged and under construction,” he added.

Additionally drivers complained about being stranded in the middle of the road without any food or accommodation amid heavy rainfall.

In a similar case, a section on the National Highway 3 caved in on Monday in Kandi area of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab after the area was lashed by heavy rain.

Restoration work is underway, and authorities are prioritising efforts to reopen the routes, the report added.