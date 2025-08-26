Vaishno Devi Yatra temporarily suspended amid heavy rainfall in Jammu

As heavy rainfall continued to batter Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the yatra to the Hindu shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi was temporarily suspended until further notice. The India Meteorological Department also issued a red alert for the Union Territory. In June a landslide triggered by rains blocked the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir (PTI/File)

Earlier, the battery car and helicopter services to the cave shrine were stopped, but the yatra had continued through the traditional track until it was suspended altogether.

Incessant rainfall for a third consecutive day also led to the suspension of traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

They noted that almost all the rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging several low-lying areas and roads in the city.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is located in the Trikuta Mountains near Katra in the Reasi district. Devotees traditionally undertake a 13-km trek from Katra to the shrine.

Traffic along the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as a precautionary measure after shooting of stones from the hillocks of Chanderkote, Kela Morh and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.

Reports of damage to infrastructure were also received from the higher reaches of Kishtwar, Doda and Rajouri districts.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that situation in various parts of Jammu is quite serious after heavy rain, directing the administration to maintain high alert.

Abdullah also gave instructions to take stock of flood control measures in Jammu.

The CM said directions have also been issued to avail additional funds for deputy commissioners to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies.

Officials said that water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua are simultaneously rising and nearing the danger mark.

Meanwhile, the Tawi river in Udhampur district has crossed the 20-feet danger mark, while downstream in Jammu is flowing above the alert level. Officials added that Chenab is also flowing close to the warning level in Jammu.

According to the weather department, Kathua district recorded the highest 155.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, followed by Doda's Bhaderwah at 99.8 mm, Jammu at 81.5 mm and Katra at 68.8 mm.

People have been advised to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas amid IMD's forecast of heavy rainfall at several places in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.